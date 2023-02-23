Millions of Cosori air fryers recalled after fires reported

Nearly 2 million COSORI air fryers were recalled this week after 205 consumers reported air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The incidents reportedly caused 10 injuries and 23 instances of property damage.

The CPSC said a wire connection causes the air fryers to overheat, posing a burn and fire hazard.

The air fryers were sold with the following model numbers: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The CPSC said the model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit.

The air fryers were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130 at outlets such as Best Buy, Target and Home Depot.