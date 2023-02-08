Michigan home spray painted with satanic references raises concerns

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ)— A house in Brownstown Township, Michigan, is causing a stir after police say it was vandalized by the owner.

People living in the neighborhood say they are tired of looking at the satanic symbols.

Neighbors say aside from the satanic symbols, the owner also spray-painted the names of people he planned to target.

"On the side of the house, it's literally threats. Like, which neighbor is next," Crystal Daubresse said.

Police say they are working through the legal system so they can access the home and clean it up.

City officials are asking people in the neighborhood to be patient as the case makes its way through the court system.

"We're doing everything we can to ameliorate the situation," Bownstown Township Supervisor Edward Smith said. "It's not only property value, but you got school kids walking by that, so we don't want people to see this. It's not characteristic of this neighborhood."

