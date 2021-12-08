Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Michael Strahan's trip to space delayed

items.[0].image.alt
John Munson/AP
Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan gestures in the tunnel before a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Michael Strahan
Posted at 6:57 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 18:57:16-05

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan will have to wait at least a couple more days before blasting off into space.

Strahan was scheduled to be among a crew on a Blue Origin rock on Thursday.

However, the company said forecasted winds in West Texas have forced them to push back the launch to Saturday morning, at the earliest.

The former NFL player appears to be taking the delay in stride.

"Even though the plans have changed the experience is still sweet," Strahan tweeted.

Strahan, 50, will be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the flight.

The flight will also include four paying customers: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess.

This will be New Shepard's third human flight this year and the first of its flights to carry six astronauts to space.

Previously, Blue Origin rockets have carried company founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner into space.

Report a typo
Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.