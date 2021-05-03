Meteor shower from Halley's comet to be seen this week

If you enjoy light shows, there's one in store this week, thanks to Halley's comet.

NASA said debris from the famous comet, known as the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, will reach its climax on Tuesday night, heading into the early morning of Wednesday.

According to Accuweather, this marks the first of three significant astronomical events in May.

The event on Tuesday would be caused by the Earth passing through part of the debris field left behind by the comet's previous orbits around the sun, which sets off the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.

Edmund Halley discovered the comet in 1705, and people can usually see it from Earth about every 76 years.