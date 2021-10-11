Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

FDA decision could come in weeks
items.[0].image.alt
AP
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker has said its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths. (Merck & Co. via AP)
Virus Outbreak Treatment Merck
Posted at 8:41 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 08:41:10-04

WASHINGTON D.C. — Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks.

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision. All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.