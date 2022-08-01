Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Mega Millions drawing produces over 9 million winners, including 1 that didn't need to buy a ticket

Mega Millions Jackpot
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Customers line up to purchase items at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold, Saturday, July 30, 2022. A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from a ticket purchased at the store. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted at 9:58 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 09:58:13-04

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will come crashing back to earth after a winning ticket was sold on Friday in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Illinois gas station that sold the winning ticket stands to profit off the massive ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is back down to $20 million after Friday’s jackpot reached $1.3 billion — the third largest in US history. The jackpot was the second-largest in Mega Millions history after a ticket worth over $1.5 billion was sold to an anonymous player in South Carolina.

As of Monday morning, the jackpot winner has not come forward.

The drawing marked the largest winning ticket ever sold in Illinois.

The winning ticket was bought at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. The Speedway will earn a $500,000 cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

After printing the winning ticket, the station drew crowds of people who took pictures of the business.

In addition to the jackpot, 26 tickets matched all five white balls to claim at least a $1 million prize.

In all, Friday’s drawing produced 9.5 million winners of prizes ranging from $2 to $1.3 billion. In case you need to check your numbers again, they were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.