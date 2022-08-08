Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after being told he didn't win

MANASSAS, Va. -- A Virginia man won $1 million months after being told his Mega Millions ticket was not a winner.

Malcolm Meredith showed his ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing and was told it was not a winner.

However, he held onto the ticket and got a second opinion weeks later at the Virginia Lottery Customer Service Center in Woodbridge.

That is where he learned his ticket was valid and that he won $1 million.

When Merideth bought his lottery ticket in May, he let the computer pick his numbers by using the Easy Pick option at a Harris Teeter store in Manassas.

Meredith's ticket had the first five winning numbers but not the Mega Ball number. If his ticket also had the Mega Ball number, officials said Meredith would have won $131 million.

This article was written by WTVR.