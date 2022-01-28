Man crashes into Taylor Swift's NY building, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry.

Thirty-one-year-old Morgan Mank was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say he drove the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings. He was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

It's not clear whether Swift was at her residence at the time of the crash.

Swift has spoken about stalkers in the past. In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," she said that she tries to never say where she is because "all my addresses are on the internet."

In an interview with Elle, Swift said she fears violence toward her. She admitted to carrying a bandage dressing in the event she is shot or stabbed.