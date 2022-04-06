Man convicted of exploiting daughter's Sarah Lawrence peers

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College and charmed her schoolmates has been convicted of charges that he exploited the close-knit group of friends.

The New York Times reports that Lawrence Ray was convicted Wednesday of all 15 counts, which included extortion, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

During his Manhattan trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from witnesses who said Ray exploited the youngsters for a decade.

In some instances, Ray convinced his alleged victims that they had poisoned him. In exchange, he reportedly made them pay money.

Ray’s lawyers maintained he was victimized by students fabricating stories.

Ray could face up to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September.