Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of 'Sound of Music' family, dies

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family became famous through the musical and movie “The Sound of Music,” has died.
A funeral home confirms that Lorli von Trapp Campbell died Sunday in Northfield, Vermont.
She was a younger stepsibling to the older von Trapp children who went on to be depicted in stage and film.
She herself was not.
The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria and toured Europe and America.
They settled in Vermont in the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge.
One of Campbell's daughters says the Austrian traditions her mother brought played a big part in family life.