Leaders of cities, states where abortion is legal offer invitations

As the Supreme Court precedent in Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday morning, the leaders of cities and states where abortion remains legal are extending invitations.

The leaders of mostly Democratic areas are offering invitations to those in areas where abortions are now or will soon be illegal. Whether facilities in these states could handle an influx of out-of-state patients remains to be seen.

While generally invitations are being extended by Democratic lawmakers, a Republican leader is taking arguably the most decisive steps to provide abortions for women. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order Friday prohibiting any state agency from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or entity for receiving or delivering legal reproductive health services in Massachusetts.

Baker reaffirmed that abortions would remain legal in his state.

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court, which will have major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to reproductive health care services. The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access,” said Baker.

Baker noted that several states also plan to criminalize those leaving their state to seek abortion services.

Among those offering an invitation was New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“To those seeking abortions around the country: you are welcome here,” he said in a tweet while offering information on how to obtain an abortion in the city.