Las Vegas sportsbooks offer million-dollar payouts during football season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) -- Sports betting is no longer something just done in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Vegas line is still the standard.

"When we opened Circa, we opened the world's largest sportsbook and thought we need to bring the world's largest football contest with it," said Circa Resort CEO Derek Stevens.

Stevens has gone all-in on sports betting by opening the Circa sportsbook and welcoming thousands into his football contests.

"The TVs in the sportsbook make you feel like you are at the game. We are excited about football, excited about our football contests, and it's just another great reason to visit Las Vegas," Stevens said.

And Stevens is guaranteeing a prize pool of at least $4 million in his Circa Sports Million football betting contest.

"Contestants pick five teams a week against the point spread and we are guaranteeing a $4 million prize in the Circa Millions with a $1,000 entry fee. We want people to come to sportsbook," Stevens said.

Every year sportsbooks offer football fans the chance to become potential millionaires with their selections against the book.

And Circa Sports is offering two chances at such a payday.

"Our second contest is the Circa Survivor with a $6 million prize. You just have to pick one game a week against the spread, but you cannot select that same team again. So, it can get tricky through the season," Stevens said.

The longest-running football handicapping contest is the SuperContest at the Westgate Las Vegas.

This year marks the 33rd year of the contest, and SuperBook executive vice president Jay Kornegay says there are even more ways to win this year.

"We have gone from four in-season contests to nine. So, even after a rough week, contestants are still in the game throughout the season with payouts up to $100,000," Kornegay said.

The SuperContest has paid a top prize of $1.5 million in the past, with this year's contestants continuing to enter.

"We have an entry fee of $1,000 now with 100% payback. We are looking at around 2,000 contests in the field with a grand prize payout of around $500,000," Kornegay said.

And not to be outdone, Station Casinos is bringing back its Last Man Standing contest where another $1 million is up for grabs.

"Football season is here and so is our signature Last Man Standing contests. It's a $25 entry fee for both college and pro with $150,000 for pro and $100,000 college top prizes," said Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito.

Station's Last Man Standing offers sports fans the chance to pick college and pro games throughout the season.

"If the lucky person takes both contests and signs up by Sept. 6, they can get a bonus of $750,000 – making it a cool $1 million total," Esposito said.

