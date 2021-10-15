Watch
Killer of 4-year-old boy in 1993 reportedly granted parole

John Hickey/AP
FILE - Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y., during his murder trial in this Aug. 11, 1994, photo. His victim, Derrick Robie, was 4. (AP Photo/John Hickey)
Eric Smith, the then-13-year-old convicted of murdering a 4-year-old in 1993, has reportedly been granted parole.

According to WHAM and WENY, Smith, 41, could be released from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility sometime in mid-November.

Smith made national headlines when he lured Derrick Robie into the woods and killed him in 1993 with a rock in Savona, New York.

According to the Associated Press, Smith was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1994 and was sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

The AP reported that Smith was denied parole last year for the 10th time.

