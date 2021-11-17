Jury deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse enter second day

Jurors deliberating the murder charges against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will return on Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time for a second day of debate.

After Judge Bruce Schroeder sent the trial to the jury on Tuesday morning, jurors worked for nine hours but did not deliver a verdict.

While 18 jurors had been selected to view the entire trial, just 12 are required to determine Rittenhouse's fate. Schroeder dismissed six "alternate" jurors at random before deliberations Tuesday by having Rittenhouse draw slips of paper with jurors' names from a raffle drum.

During the jury's work on the first day of deliberations, Schroeder noted that jurors requested 11 copies of the 36-page jury instructions.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse and others armed themselves to protect local businesses from looters and vandals.

Amid demonstrations on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two. Police allowed him to leave the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has tried to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor in an attempt to nullify his claims of self-defense.

The defense argued the opposite, saying Rittenhouse felt his life was in jeopardy.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and failure to comply with an emergency order. He faces life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

Schroeder has already dismissed one of the charges levied against Rittenhouse — a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

While Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shooting, Schroeder dismissed the charge after prosecutors pointed out that Wisconsin law only prevents minors from carrying rifles or shotguns that are short-barreled. Rittenhouse was carrying an AR-15-style rifle, which is not short-barreled, the night of the shooting.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has already called on the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local law enforcement in anticipation of potential unrest in the city following the jury's decision. However, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kenosha Police Department said in a joint statement Tuesday that there was no need to enact a curfew or close roads in the city ahead of a verdict.