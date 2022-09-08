Judge won't delay Twitter trial despite Musk's use of whistleblower claims

A U.S. judge decided Wednesday that the trial between billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter will go ahead as planned despite a whistleblower's claim which was made public regarding bots.

Musk is in a legal battle with social media giant Twitter amid a massive bid to buy the company for $44 billion.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery wrote, “I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter,” Reuters reported.

The news caused shares of Twitter to rise almost 4% early on Wednesday to $40.15.

Last month whistleblower Peiter Zatko, who goes by the nickname "Mudge," alleged that Musk's claims that spam bots on accounts were prevalent did hold some truth. Those claims haven't been fully verified.

It gave Musk some fresh material to use in bolstering his case against Twitter.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement, “We look forward to presenting our case in court beginning on Oct. 17th and intend to close the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk.”