Jergens moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

A popular skin moisturizer is being voluntarily recalled because it could contain harmful bacteria.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kao USA is recalling 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because they might be contained with a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviae.

The bacteria could cause infections to those who have weakened immune systems, the agency said.

The products that are part of the recall were manufactured between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, 2021.

The 3 oz. bottles have a lot code on the back of the bottle that starts with the prefix "ZU."

The 10 oz. bottles have a lot code located on the bottom of the bottle that starts with the prefix "ZU."

Product Lot code Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer (3 oz.) ZU712851 ZU712911 ZU712861 ZU722851 ZU712871 ZU722881 ZU712881

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer (10 oz.) ZU722741 ZU732791 ZU722771 ZU732801 ZU722781 ZU732811 ZU732781 ZU732821



Kao USA says people who have the products should discontinue the use of the affected products.

Consumers seeking information or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.

