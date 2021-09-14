Watch
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jeff Bridges poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jeff Bridges
Actor Jeff Bridges announced his cancer is in remission.

Bridges, 71, has been battling lymphoma for nearly a year.

In a blog post, Bridges said his mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.

However, he said having COVID makes his cancer look like “a piece of cake.”

Bridges shared that he was exposed to the virus in January when he was receiving chemotherapy.

He was hospitalized for five weeks.

Bridges now credits the vaccine for improving his COVID long-hauler symptoms, and says he is “feeling much better.”

Bridges said he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding without needing oxygen.

