Jan. 6 committee to hold primetime hearing on Thursday

The House committee investigating the attacks Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its eighth hearing on Thursday, July 21.

The hearing will be held at 8 p.m. Eastern. This will be the second primetime hearing for the committee. Its first hearing in June was also held in primetime.

The committee has attempted to show how former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election and fueled conspiracy theories, leading to the riots.

In some of the most damning testimony, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to be with his supporters.

Hutchinson said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone warned that they could be charged if Trump goes to the Capitol. Trump ultimately went back to the West Wing.

Cipollone testified in private following Hutchinson's testimony. The committee said he corroborated much of what has been said during the hearings.

The public first got to hear parts of Cippolone's testimony during Tuesday's hearing. He referenced a surprise December meeting inside the White House that included Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

“I don’t think any of these people were providing the president with good advice. So I didn’t understand how they had gotten in," Cipollone said.

Various theories were apparently discussed during the meeting in an effort to keep Trump in power.

“To have the federal government seize voting machines, it’s a terrible idea," Cipollone said. "That’s not how we do things in the United States."

Thursday's meeting is supposed to be a detailed timeline of events that unfolded on Jan. 6. It's unclear whether more hearings will follow.