James O’Keefe stripped of position as Project Veritas leader

James O’Keefe, a now former leader of the conservative media group Project Veritas, was removed by the organization's board, O’Keefe himself revealed on Monday.

Project Veritas, which identifies as a news organization, was known for various deceptive, undercover techniques to get stories and place accusations of wrongdoing on subjects.

O’Keefe said in a video, which appeared to have been recorded at a Project Veritas office, that the board stripped him of any power to make decisions.

In 2021, O’Keefe’s home was searched by FBI agents amid an ongoing Department of Justice probe into how his organization came into possession of a diary from Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press reported that two residents of the state of Florida pleaded guilty to selling a diary, along with other items from President Biden's daughter to the organization for $40,000, according to prosecutors.

The New York Times reported that O’Keefe was put on paid leave before being stripped of his title and duties.

The board's move comes amid accusations related to O’Keefe's leadership style, his use of the organization's funds for expensive travel bookings including a private plane and his treatment of staff.

O’Keefe said in a video, “Currently, I have no job at Project Veritas. I have no position here based upon what the board has done, so I’m announcing to you all that today, on Presidents’ Day, I’m packing up my personal belongings here."

The group's executive director and multiple board members released a statement last week that said, “A number of our staff members provided leadership with some verbal feedback describing real management concerns regarding the treatment of people and our internal processes.”