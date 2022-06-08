Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks

Plastics National Parks
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - A trash can overflows as people sit outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by the Tidal Basin, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington, during a partial government shutdown. The Interior Department said Wednesday, June 8, 2022, it will phase out single-use plastic products on national parks and other public lands over the next decade, targeting a leading source of U.S. plastic waste such as food and beverage containers, straws and bags.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Plastics National Parks
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:03:31-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department says it will phase out sales of plastic water bottles and other single-use products at national parks and on other public lands over the next decade, targeting a major source of U.S. pollution.

An order issued by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Wednesday calls for the department to reduce the purchase, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres of federally managed lands, with a goal of phasing out the products by 2032.

"Plastics, including unnecessary and easily substituted single-use plastic products, are devastating fish and wildlife around the world," the order says.

The order directs the department to identify alternatives to single-use plastics, such as compostable or biodegradable materials or 100% recycled materials. It also says the department must "identify opportunities to shift public behavior to reduce single-use plastic products, such as installing additional water fountains and reusable water bottle filling stations."

The U.S. is one of the world's largest producers of plastic waste, according to the Interior Department.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.