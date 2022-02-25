In video address, Zelenskyy says he is "target No.1" for Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his country early Friday morning as Russia continued to carry out attacks.

In the video, Zelenskyy said Russians had entered the capital of Kyiv and added that he is "target No. 1," The New York Times reported.

Zelenskyy is still in Ukraine. The White House said they know Zelenskyy's location and are in touch with him.

Speaking in Ukrainian, Zelenskyy reportedly said 137 Ukrainians had been killed. The total included members of the military

and civilians.

While nations have condemned Russia's invasion and continue to provide Ukraine with intelligence and weapons, Zelenskyy lamented that Ukraine has been left to fight alone.

“Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” Zelenskyy said, according to The Times of Israel.

The U.S. has said it will not send troops into Ukraine. However, it is sending troops to NATO countries to deter further escalation.