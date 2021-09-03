In its return to Broadway, show pays tribute to actor who died from COVID-19

The curtain lifted on Broadway Thursday.
Shows returned for the first time since March 2020. For fans of Broadway, shows are different. Fans are required to be vaccinated and wear a mask.
Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19, attended the opening night of "Waitress," which starred Cordero before
his death.
The cast paid tribute to Cordero.
" A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night," Kloots posted on Instagram.
Kloots said Friday would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. She posted a tribute video with a caption that reads, "Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it."