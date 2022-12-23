Watch Now
In emotional video message, Ellen DeGeneres remembers 'tWitch'

Michael Rozman/AP
FILE - In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres embraces Stephen "tWitch" Boss during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Boss, a longtime DJ and co-executive producer on the talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and former contestant on the dance competition show, “So You Can Think You Can Dance” died at the age of 40. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., File)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 15:24:30-05

Ellen DeGeneres is asking her followers to honor the late DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss by spreading joy and kindness.

“The best thing we can do is to laugh, and hug each other, play games and dance and sing,” DeGeneres said in a video posted on Instagram.

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13. His body was reportedly found inside a Southern California hotel.

While holding back tears, Degeneres said that the past week and a half weeks have been tough as she can't make sense of the tragedy.

"I know it's not a happy holiday," DeGeneres said. "He was pure light."

Boss joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He appeared daily as the show's DJ until it wrapped in 2022. He also served as the show's executive producer.

"Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another," she said.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, posted on Instagram this week about how much she misses him.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches," Holker wrote.

The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary days before his death. They shared three children.

Boss was 40 years old.

Anyone needing help during a mental crisis can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

