IKEA recalls swivel chairs after users reportedly fell

IKEA has recalled ODGER swivel chairs in the anthracite color after consumers reported the chairs’ legs can break, causing users to fall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

There have been four reported instances of the legs breaking, resulting in two injuries.

“The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair. The recalled chairs bear a date stamp before and including 2221 with the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week,” the CPSC said.

The products were sold from October 2019 through December 2022 at IKEA for about $160.