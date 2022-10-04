Ian's remnants soak the Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now causing flooding in the Northeast.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware until Tuesday night.

The National Weather says people in those areas can expect up to six inches of water above ground level in low-lying areas, near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Ian has left a trail of destruction up the East Coast. The storm is responsible for at least 58 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina.

Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing in Florida. Officials said more than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide.

However, power continues to be an issue. More than 400,000 people in Florida remain without power. It's slowly coming back online day by day— with officials expecting the hardest hit areas to be 95% restored by Saturday.