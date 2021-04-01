Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

items.[0].image.alt
Astrid Stawiarz
attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of "Generosity Of Eye" at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City.
Hunter Biden
Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 15:04:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has detailed his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a memoir titled “Beautiful Things.”

The book is due out next Tuesday.

He explains how in just the last five years, his first marriage ended, he had a gun pointed at him and he spent many nights in cheap motels.

He says his descent into substance addiction worsened after his older brother, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Hunter Biden credits his second wife and the love from his father and late brother with helping him sober up in 2019.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!