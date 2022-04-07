House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, according to her deputy chief of staff.

After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. (1/2) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) April 7, 2022

The aide said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic but will quarantine per CDC guidelines.

Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated and boosted.

She was at the White House on Wednesday and stood beside President Joe Biden as he signed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

It's unclear whether Biden has been tested for the virus since Pelosi's positive test result.

Pelosi was scheduled to lead a congressional delegation trip to Asia this weekend, but that has been postponed, her aide said.