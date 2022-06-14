Watch
House passes bill to provide more security to family members of Supreme Court justices

The House passed a Senate bill to extend security to family members of Supreme Court justices.

The bill was passed about a week after authorities said a man threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his suburban Washington home.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, 396-27. It now goes to President Joe Biden for a signature.

Only Democrats were among those objecting, according to The Hill.

The Supreme Court is in the midst of rendering opinions this session. One of the most highly anticipated opinions could determine whether abortions are illegal.

A draft opinion was leaked last month that showed the court could be intent on overturning Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

If that opinion goes unchanged, it would be up to states to determine whether abortion is legal.

