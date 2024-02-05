Here's how to check to see if you're registered to vote and make sure your registration is up to date

DENVER — Super Tuesday is right around the corner. Voters in 15 states will head to the polls to weigh in on who they want to on the ballot in November.

For Republicans, these states represent 874 of the 2,429 delegates up for grabs in the presidential contest.

Each of those states has different deadlines for when people have to register to be able to participate.

In 7 of those Super Tuesday states, you can register in person on the day of the election and be able to vote, others range from 10 to 30 days before an election.

Here’s a list of the registration deadlines for Super Tuesday states:



Alabama: registration due 15 days before an election

Alaska: registration due 30 days before an election

Arkansas: registration due 30 days before an election

California: in person registration available up to and including on election day

Colorado: in person registration available up to and including on election day

Maine: in person registration available up to and including on election day

Massachusetts: registration due 10 days before an election

Minnesota: in person registration available up to and including on election day

North Carolina: same day registration available during the early voting period

Oklahoma: registration due 25 days before an election

Tennessee: registration due 30 days before an election

Texas: registration due 30 days before an election

Utah: in person registration available up to and including on election day

Vermont: in person registration available up to and including on election day

Virginia: registration due 22 days before an election

How to check your voter registration status

First, go to www.nass.org/can-i-vote then scroll down and click on the section that says "voter registration status."

Select your state and this page will automatically redirect you to your Secretary of State's website.

Fill out the information and it's as easy as that. If you're not registered, there is information on how to do so on each page.

Another good resource is www.vote.gov. It offers information about switching your registration to another state if you move. You can also find information on changing political parties, find out voter ID requirements in different states, learn how the election process works and more.

No matter which candidate you support, 2024 is an important election and the first step to making yourself heard is making sure you're registered to vote.