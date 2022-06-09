Helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field

A helicopter carrying six people has crashed in a lava field on Hawaii's Big Island.

Cyrus Johnasen, a public information officer for Hawaii County, said the tour helicpter had five passengers and a pilot aboard on Wednesday. They all survived the crash, but were being treated at an area hospital.

Johnasen said the site was inaccessible by vehicle so the Hawaii Fire Department sent two helicopters to take victims to ambulances waiting at nearby roads.

He added that the pilot had been trapped but was later extracted.

The CBS affiliate in Honolulu reports that the tour company said it was cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

“The care of our passengers, crew members and their families is our highest priority,” Calvin Dorn, of K&S Helicopters, which operates Paradise Helicopters, said in a statement obtained by KGMB.

The TV station reports that the company has experienced multiple crashes within the last decade.