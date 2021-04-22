Growing calls in North Carolina for police to release body camera footage in Andrew Brown shooting

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. (WTKR) - A local chapter of the NAACP, elected officials and a family attorney met with the district attorney in Elizabeth City, North Carolina Thursday, calling for the release of police body-worn camera footage showing the shooting of Andrew Brown.

Brown was shot by a deputy on April 21 in Elizabeth City.

Peaceful demonstrations are planned for the city, which is about 20 miles south of Norfolk, Virginia, until the video is released.

Keith Rivers with the NAACP called for more transparency from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Department. He said this transparency will build trust with the community and that without it trust is lost.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was conducted at around 8:30 a.m. A deputy shot, and fatally wounded the resident while serving the search warrant, officials said. That resident was later identified as Andrew Brown.

Information about what the warrant was for has not been released.

Rivers said Thursday, "Many times it’s not the act but what we do after the act that determines who and what we are." He went on to say that the Sheriff's Department had not reached out to leadership of the Black community and has "failed to create transparency."

The Brown family attorney, Eric Daniels, said the district attorney has vowed for transparency and accountability and said the community is waiting to see what happens and what that transparency is.

When answering questions, Daniels claimed that multiple witnesses have said Brown was not armed.

Daniels said they would like to meet with the Sheriff and any other official willing to speak with them about what happened.

This story originally reported on WTKR.com.