Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of Payton Gendron, 18, was handed up Wednesday.

Gendron was wearing orange clothing and mask. He was silent throughout the proceeding and sent back to jail.

Someone shouted, “Payton you’re a coward!” as he was led out.

Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black, investigators said.

The youngest victim was 20 years old, the oldest was 86 years old.

The Justice Department is investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Investigators believe the teen planned to “continue his rampage,” as he came heavily armed and wore tactical gear, all while live streaming the shooting.