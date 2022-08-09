GOP lashes out after FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

Republicans criticized the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Mike Pence, who served as Trump's vice president, said he was deeply concerned about the raid.

"Yesterday's action undermines public confidence in our system of justice and Attorney General Garland must give a full accounting to the American people as to why this action was taken and he must do so immediately," Pence said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to investigate the Department of Justice if Republicans win control of the House of Representatives in November.

"The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization... Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar," McCarthy said in a statement.

Sen. Marco Rubio compared the raid to actions that take place in countries where people flee in pursuit of freedom.

"That's what you see in places like Nicaragua," he said. "We've never seen that before in America."

Sen. Lindsey Graham emphasized that no one is above the law, but suggested the raid was politically motivated.

"Launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic," he said.

Rona McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, claimed Democrats put their thumb on the scales of justice.

“Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse... This raid is outrageous. This abuse of power must stop and the only way to do that is to elect Republicans in November," she said.

The Department of Justice has not commented on the raid. It's unclear what items FBI agents may have taken.