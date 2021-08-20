GM expands recall of Chevy Bolt over fire risks

General Motors (GM) is expanding its recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to a potential fire risk, according to multiple news organizations.

The recall now includes 2019-2022 models. A previous recall included models that date back to 2017.

The latest recall is expected to cost General Motors $1 billion to replace the car batteries, according to the Associated Press.

General Motors says it will notify customers when the replacement part is ready.

In the meantime, people with Chevy Bolt EVs are told to "Set your vehicle to a 90 percent state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (for 2017-2018 model years) or Target Charge Level (for 2019-2022 model year) mode."

General Motors says drivers should also charge their vehicle more frequently and park it outside after charging.