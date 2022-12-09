Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Girl gets preapproved to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 11.38.25 AM.png
(Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control via AP)
This image released by the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and posted via Instagram, shows a created permanent Unicorn License, a heart-shape tag, after a young girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard, if she could find one. Animal Care and Control Department officials said this week that they granted the unusual permit to Madeline, whose last name was redacted.
Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 11.38.25 AM.png
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 13:39:52-05

A girl in California will be allowed to keep a unicorn if she can find one.

Madeline wrote the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard.

She received an official letter in response.

The letter states that the department gives licenses to keep unicorns under certain conditions. They include giving the unicorn access to regular "sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows." Owners must also feed it watermelon, its favorite treat, at least once a week.

The county included a tag for a pre-approved license to keep a unicorn. Madeline was also given a stuffed unicorn toy to hold her over until she can find a real one.

"We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County," the department posted on Facebook.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.