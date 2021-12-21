Fresh Express recalls salad products sold in 19 states due to listeria concerns

Fresh Express has announced that it's recalling several brands of its salad products due to possible contamination with listeria.

In a news release, the company said the recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in 19 states, including California, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

The company said the recalled items had product codes Z324 through Z350.

The items were manufactured at their facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

"The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021," the company said.

Consumers are asked to return the recalled products where they purchased them.

To see a complete list of items recalled, click here.