Former corrections officer, inmate apprehended after police chase

A former corrections officer and an escaped inmate were found near Evansville, Indiana on Monday.

Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White were apprehended following a police chase, authorities said.

Casey was arrested and Vicky was taken to a hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Vicky is charged with facilitating Casey's escape.

The two are believed to have had a “special relationship” for at least two years before their disappearance.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama said Vicky is also charged with forgery and identity theft. Investigators said she used an alias to purchase a getaway vehicle.

The SUV was found abandoned in Tennessee on Friday.