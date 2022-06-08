Foo Fighters plan 2 tribute concerts for drummer Taylor Hawkins

NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September.

The shows will take place in London and California. They are scheduled for Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The shows will feature Hawkins' "bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the band said in a statement.

Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date.

Hawkins died from a drug overdose on March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He had played drums for the Foo Fighters for 25 of the 28 years of the band's existence.

He was 50.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.