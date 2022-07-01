Florida's Parental Rights in Education law goes into effect

The White House said the Department of Education will be monitoring the impact of Florida's new Parental Rights in Education law, which went into effect on Friday.

Activists dubbed the legislation the "Don't Say Gay" bill as it made its way through the state legislature.

"This is not an issue of 'parents’ rights,'" said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "This is discrimination, plain and simple."

The law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Those topics also can't be discussed in a way that is not "age-appropriate" for older students.

Parents would be able to sue school districts and educators who they feel are violating the law. Critics worry the broad language in the bill could put teachers in legal jeopardy.

A spokesperson for the governor's office has said "the law does not prohibit student-prompted discussion in the classroom" and "does not prohibit teachers from responding to student questions," according to Scripps station WPTV.