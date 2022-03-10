Florida girl made 'kill list' that targeted 8 students, authorities say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested after authorities said she made a "kill list" that targeted eight students.

The teen is a student at West Gate K-8 School, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said authorities received an anonymous tip Tuesday and found what was labeled as a "kill list" — with the names of eight juveniles — on the 14-year-old's phone.

"The parents of these juveniles have been contacted," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester in a news release.

Hester said deputies didn't uncover any weapons at the girl's home but did find "deplorable living conditions," along with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, deputies arrested the teen's mother, Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, for child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools to do so," Hester said. "It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions."

The 14-year-old girl was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, while Hinkle was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, where she's being held on a $6,250 bond.

This story was originally reported by Matt Papaycik on wptv.com.

