Florida firefighters remove snake from motorist's truck engine compartment

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've all heard of snakes on a plane. Well, some Florida firefighters in Fort Myers found a snake in a truck.

On Thursday morning, the Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were returning to the fire station when a motorist flagged them down.

When they stopped, the motorist said they found a snake inside their truck's engine compartment.

The fire department said firefighters removed the python safely and notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to CNN, officials believe it's likely an escaped pet, so they are trying to locate its owner.