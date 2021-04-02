First lady Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank mid-flight

WASHINGTON — Reporters and staff traveling with first lady Jill Biden on Thursday got fooled on April Fools' Day.

Dr. Biden was traveling back to Washington after being in California for a Cesar Chavez Day event earlier.

During meal service, a flight attendant wearing a nametag reading "Jasmine" walked through passing out Dove ice cream bars to reporters. "Jasmine" was wearing a black mask, black pantsuit and had short hair.

Moments later, "Jasmine" came back into the cabin without the wig - revealing herself as Biden. The first lady was laughing and shouting "April Fools!"

Aides to the first lady say they were just as surprised by the joke.