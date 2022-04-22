Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month

Federal Reserve-Crypto
Tom Williams/AP
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, Thursday, March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams, Pool via AP, File)
Federal Reserve-Crypto
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 21:49:13-04

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said, signaling that sharp interest rate increases are likely in the coming months, beginning at the Fed's next policy meeting in May.

In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund during its spring meetings, Powell also suggested that "there's something in the idea of front-loading" aggressive rate hikes as the Fed grapples with inflation that has reached a four-decade high. "So that does point in the direction of [a half-point increase] being on the table" for the Fed's next policy meeting May 3-4, Powell said.

“Our economies are moving at a different pace,” Christine Lagarde, president of European Central Bank, said, referring to Europe and the United States, where growth has been faster. “Our inflation is fed by different components.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.