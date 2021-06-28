FDA: Dole voluntarily recalls various blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination

Dole has announced that they voluntarily recalled various sizes of fresh blueberries due to a possible cyclospora contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that the recall affects blueberries that were packed between May 28 and June 9 and distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York, Wisconsin, and two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from 6 to 24 ounces, and the FDA has listed an entire list of UPC and lot codes on their website.

If you have the affected blueberries, the FDA asks that you throw them away immediately.

No illnesses tied to the recall have been reported, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, body aches, severe abdominal pain, and fatigue.