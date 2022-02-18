FDA approves first smartphone app to deliver doses of insulin

Your smartphone will now have the ability to deliver doses of insulin after the US Food and Drug Administration clears it.

On Thursday, Tandem Diabetes Care announced that the FDA had approved it to deliver insulin through its mobile app, t:connect.

“This FDA clearance further validates our commitment to innovation and the diabetes community by providing one of the most requested feature enhancements,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care, in a press release. “With the improvements in diabetes management provided by Tandem’s Control-IQ technology, giving a meal bolus is now the most common reason a person interacts with their pump, and the ability to do so using a smartphone app offers a convenient and discrete solution.”

The company said it would be offered in the United States for no additional cost to new t:slim X2 insulin pump customers.

"The updated t:connect mobile app is designed to offer t:slim X2 insulin pump users the ability to program and cancel bolus insulin requests through the convenience of their compatible smartphone," the company said.