Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn't show up.
Auditor Shad White says Favre paid $600,000 this week.
The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest.
White says the attorney general could sue Favre if that’s not paid by mid-November.
Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020.
He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.
Favre is not facing criminal charges.
A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state's largest embezzlement cases.