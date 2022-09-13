Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations

The fast-moving Mosquito Fire caused authorities to order evacuations in at least two Northern California counties.

The fire had grown to nearly 50,000 acres by Monday afternoon, KCRA reported. Around 6,000 structures were threatened.

The wildfire started on the night of Sept. 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir in California's north around the towns of Foresthill and Auburn.

As of Monday morning, the fire was 10% contained and has burned 72 square miles. Evacuations were ordered in two California counties in response to the fire.

The state's agency Cal Fire said Monday morning, “There was no significant growth on the southeast corner of the fire on Sunday, which gave crews more time to construct control lines.”

Aerials of the blaze showed smoke filling the air for what appeared to be miles.

Nolan Hale, a Cal Fire operations section chief said extreme smoky conditions had hampered emergency services from being above to use vital air resources to help contain the fast-spreading fire.