Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon

A historic home featured in the classic film “The Goonies” is for sale in Astoria, Oregon.

Built in 1896, the house has sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean.

It's listed with an asking price of $1.7 million.

The home's relator says potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.

Since the film was released in 1985, fans have flocked to the home, prompting the owner to close it to foot traffic at times.

The steady stream of visitors has also sparked resident complaints and forced local officials to restrict parking.

“While the owner of this location from The Goonies is a fan of the movie and enjoys chatting with visitors making the trek to Astoria to see the film locations, as you can imagine, it gets hard having hundreds of people crowding into your personal space every single day,” according to an August Facebook post by the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce.

The movie, directed and based on a story by Stephen Spielberg, is about a group of friends that set out to find a long-lost treasure after discovering an ancient map.

The city celebrates Goonies Day each June 7.