Facebook, Instagram users worldwide report widespread outages

Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 12:06:35-04

Facebook and Instagram users worldwide reported widespread issues with the social media site Monday morning, according to crowdsourcing website Down Detector.

The website that reports telecommunication and social media outages, it received more than 38,000 reports of a problem on the social media site at about 10 a.m.

The most reported problem users reported was "website."

The site also received more than 54,000 reports of a problem on Instagram at around 10 a.m.

According to the site, they received more than 22,000 reports of a problem on Whatsapp at approximately 10:30 a.m.

It's unclear what is causing the issues on the platform.

This story is developing, so this story will be continue to be updated.

