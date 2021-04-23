Explosion at gender reveal party rocks several towns

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Police say the source of an explosion in New Hampshire that rocked several towns and could be felt as far away as Massachusetts was a gender reveal party.

Kingston police said they responded to reports of a large explosion at a quarry on Tuesday.

New Hampshire Union Leader reported that the blast rattled homes within a 20-mile radius.

According to The Associated Press, the source of the explosion was 80 pounds of Tannerite.

When they arrived, police interviewed people who said they had a gender reveal party and felt the quarry would be a safe spot to hold the event.

NBC 10 Boston reports that residents in several neighboring towns could hear the explosion and thought it was an earthquake.

Some reported property damage.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into the police.

He was not identified.

No injuries have been reported.